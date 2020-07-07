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This is a mini-documentary covering the story of the New Manhattan Project from its beginnings in the late 1800s to 1996 when large-scale, domestic spraying operations began. This is my first attempt at a comprehensive, chronological narrative. As time goes on, we will fill in the details. But for now, the viewer should gain a better understanding of this - the biggest scientific effort in history.
Here is a link to the greatly revised and expanded second edition of my book "Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project:"
https://www.amazon.com/Chemtrails-Exposed-Manhattan-Project-second/dp/B088BFZTRD/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=chemtrails+exposed&qid=1589767381&sr=8-2