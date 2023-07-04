Stew Peters Show - Traditional Feminine Beauty TRIGGERS Woke Leftists - Rolling Stone Attacks Evie Magazine

LEFTISTS LIKE FAT CHICKS: Rolling Stone Attacks Evie Magazine For Promoting Traditional Femininity & Beauty Standards.Women are being brainwashed by woke feminist propaganda.
Model and founder of Evie Magazine Brittany Martinez is here to talk about Rolling Stone’s hit piece against authentic womanhood.
Brittany Martinez started Evie Magazine with her husband because of the moral depravity being promoted in hookup culture magazines.
