Date: Mar. 10, 2026. Lesson 47-2026. Title: Corrupt Offerings and the Power of a True Witness

Proverbs 21:27–28 exposes the emptiness of religion without righteousness and the danger of false testimony. The sacrifice of the wicked is detestable to the Lord—especially when it is offered with corrupt motives. God is not impressed by outward ritual when the heart remains unchanged. At the same time, a false witness will perish, but the one who listens carefully and speaks truth endures. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why God rejects hypocritical worship, why truth in testimony matters, and how integrity before the Lord gives lasting credibility to a person’s words.

Lesson 47-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





