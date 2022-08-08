Dangers of this latest vaccine, and getting ready to buy my planting supplies

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I am talking about a video I heard of a dad confronting a pharmacist about his son having myocarditis after getting the covid injection. The mom wasn't given the possible negative side effects to give True Informed Consent. I am also talking about the dangers of vaccines from our own experiences. I am also talking about that I am going to buy the containers, seeds, hydroponic fertilizer, potting mix, soil to plant my fruits and vegetables.