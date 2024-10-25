Russia not so isolated after all at 16th BRICS Summit.

BREAKING! Zelensky refused to allow UN Secretary-General Guterres to visit Ukraine due to his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit.

AFP reported this, citing a source in the Presidential Office.

Saudi Arabia holds the status of an invited country in BRICS, Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, reported.

He also expressed hope that, over time, Saudi Arabia will participate in BRICS in a full-fledged capacity.






