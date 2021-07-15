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News Panel 22 - Rosemary on Divine Language and the Law from the Bible for Current Times
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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Fascinating insight into the language of the Bible seen through the lens of etymology and allegory, delving into the true meanings of words from their original configurations in ancient languages, with Rosemary, author of a new book of translations who brings us messages of strength and power for dealing with the evils of current times.

Rosemary's book will be available soon at Michelle Young's new website in process, link to be posted here as soon as ready.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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