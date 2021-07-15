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News Panel 22 - Rosemary on Divine Language and the Law from the Bible for Current Times
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57 views • July 15, 2021
Fascinating insight into the language of the Bible seen through the lens of etymology and allegory, delving into the true meanings of words from their original configurations in ancient languages, with Rosemary, author of a new book of translations who brings us messages of strength and power for dealing with the evils of current times.
Rosemary's book will be available soon at Michelle Young's new website in process, link to be posted here as soon as ready.
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Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
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DETOX & CLEANSE/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
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CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Rosemary's book will be available soon at Michelle Young's new website in process, link to be posted here as soon as ready.
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AS A MONTHLY DONOR, SUPPORT MY WORK FOR ALL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX & CLEANSE/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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