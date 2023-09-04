UPDATED: Age of Autism documentary teaser, trailer

this is the updated version of our trailer, featuring part of our recent interview with Mark Blaxill, co-author of the book The Age Of Autism and Denial. We hope you'll consider assisting in the completion of this project with your tax-deductible donation at ageofautismmoviedotcom. :)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.