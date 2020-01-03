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BEST OF 2019 Docs Reveal Obama State Dept In Contact w Russian Embassy Prior to Trump Inauguration
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32 views • January 03, 2020
If youe imaginary friend tells you to stick around then listen to your imaginary friend but you will still be a bastard with low iq that sits in front of the screen and copies what others have said and done. anyone can copy an analysis someone else has done.
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