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CALL: There is nothing strange about this at all! [16.06.2021]
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50 views • June 18, 2021
Luca Duncan - 1 hour ago
Call you are opening more eyes than you think.
You can’t see how many people who you are awakening, but I promise you that you are.
If you never started your channel, there would be about 300,000 less people who wouldn’t know the truth.
I have so much respect for your name. You woke me up 3 years ago and I love your passion.
Don’t ever doubt yourself. Salvation comes from hearing the word of truth and you are spreading the word of truth.
God bless you precious brother you are doing way more than me.
10,143 views•Jun 16, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
68.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vtwSYInmw9o
join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
stop video and sub to my other channel below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
Call you are opening more eyes than you think.
You can’t see how many people who you are awakening, but I promise you that you are.
If you never started your channel, there would be about 300,000 less people who wouldn’t know the truth.
I have so much respect for your name. You woke me up 3 years ago and I love your passion.
Don’t ever doubt yourself. Salvation comes from hearing the word of truth and you are spreading the word of truth.
God bless you precious brother you are doing way more than me.
10,143 views•Jun 16, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
68.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vtwSYInmw9o
join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
stop video and sub to my other channel below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
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