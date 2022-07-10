With Second Gas Explosion in Three Days, Are We Under Attack?

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A gas pipeline explosion in Texas on July 7 was followed by a gas plant explosion in Oklahoma on July 9. Two incidents do not necessarily make a trend, but it's conspicuous that they are happening now as natural gas prices are already set to rise dramatically ahead of winter. Is this an attack by the powers-that-be, whether it's the globalists with the "Liberal World Order" or the climate change maniacs acting as eco-terrorists?