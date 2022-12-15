These Little Ones (2022).

These Little Ones. When three children disappear from his orphanage. Missionary Lonnie Striker's worst fears are realized the children have been abducted and put up for sale. The market is rife with customers willing to pay for the right boy or girl. To get his children back Lonnie will have to risk capture, even death.

