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THE ROYAL FAMILY OF GOD
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85 views • July 20, 2020
Rv 5:10
10 And You have made them a kingdom (royal race) and priests to our God, and they shall reign [as kings] over the earth! [Ex 19:6; Isa 61:6.]
AMP
10 And You have made them a kingdom (royal race) and priests to our God, and they shall reign [as kings] over the earth! [Ex 19:6; Isa 61:6.]
AMP
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