‘The bloke is too old’: Joe Biden ‘tripping all over the shop’

Sky News host Paul Murray says United States President Joe Biden is “too old”. Mr Muray’s comments come after the US President went on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ for an interview. Mr Biden was seen talking to Mr Meyers on the show about his age. “They can make him look like he can balance on a bike, they can make him look like he’s got all these great lines off his head, they can make it look like he’s the best leader behind closed doors,” Mr Murray said. “Your eyes don’t lie: the bloke is too old; the bloke misses a step, literally tripping all over the shop.”

