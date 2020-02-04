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Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is Killing our Soldiers!!
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30 views • February 04, 2020
Ever Since the shooting at the Borderline Grill & Bar in Thousand Oaks many people are ignoring a Fact of PTSD *Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder* amount many of our Soldiers who fight these endless wars!! It's a problem that NEEDS to be addressed!!
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