The Curse On Black People for Enslaving The Children Of Israel 400 years

Black people's ancestors were the ones who enslaved the children of Israel for 400 years in Egypt(Mitzrayim). In Genesis 15:13-14 God told Avraham that He would judge the nation for enslaving Israel for 400 years. Indeed in 1619 the trans-Atlantic slave trade began. This was prophesied in Isaiah 20:3-5 and it happened exactly as he had spoken. 2019 was the 400th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic slave trade yet Africans remain spiritually and economically enslaved. All the Creator requires is for Africans to acknowledge the sin of our forefathers.