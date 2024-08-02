BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SATAN ASKS DEMO[N]CRATS ₪ TO TONE DOWN ALL THE EVIL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
9 months ago

VfB sees this performance as yet anuddah panic move; it's way too telling - will prove this by posting Rule #9 of David 'DCDave' Martin's Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression


'Come half-clean. This is also known as "confession and avoidance" or "taking the limited hangout route." This way, you create the impression of candor and honesty while you admit only to relatively harmless, less-than-criminal "mistakes." This stratagem often requires the embrace of a fall-back position quite different from the one originally taken. With effective damage control, the fall-back position need only be peddled by stooge skeptics to carefully limited markets.'


https://dcdave.com/article3/991228.html


Once again, the multi pronged attack in full display [you never saw DEI coming...but frankly, cannot see how - just turn it into D I E 💀]:


In a regularly scheduled marketing meeting with Democrats, Satan asks them to tone down all the evil just a little bit.


#comedy #babylonbee #christian #woke #satire


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnN1a8nNCwA

Keywords
panicevildemoncratsdcdavebabylon beemulti pronged attackseventeen techniques for truth suppresion
