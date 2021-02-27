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Pentagon Confirms: Joe Biden Launched Attack On Syria
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310 views • February 27, 2021
Democrats come to terms with realizing another War Hawk president was on the rise amongst them.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60394e087a2fcc1db9d62e19
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60394e087a2fcc1db9d62e19
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