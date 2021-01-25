Why Are the US Military Snubbing Joe Biden and What Is Going On Outside the Oval Office Windows?

Last week we saw the National Guard disrespect the Biden Motorcade by turning their back's on it as the cars drove by their patrol area. Then a strange video appeared of Joe Biden walking past two Marine's who were holding doors open for him and he failed to salute the Marine's who did not salute him with their free hand and he is heard mumbling 'salute the Marine's' as he is walking by. Now another video popped up of Jill Biden reaching out to shake an Airman's hand who is on Honour Guard and he does not even flinch and she has to draw her extended hand back to her side. I truly believe that the military in general are NOT recognizing the Biden's as the First Family and therefore are disrespecting them. Finally, what the heck is going on with Joe Biden and these Oval Office pictures of different scenes showing up in the windows behind Biden? Is he even in the White House?Related link:GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleFlote.app