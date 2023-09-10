[Mar 29, 2017] TFR - 98 - Revolutionary Radio with John Gabrielson: The Blue Line Project

In this broadcast, I interviewed my friend and Austin police officer, John Gabrielson about his hew book, The Blue Line Project. What is this project about? Are we headed for a civil war? What should we know about our local police force vs the proposed “civilian national police force” that Obama talked about? What is Agenda 21? Why is it important to educate Millennials concerning our Constitution and what it means to protect and serve? John deals with these questions and more in this show.
