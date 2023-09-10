Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Mar 29, 2017] TFR - 98 - Revolutionary Radio with John Gabrielson: The Blue Line Project
channel image
Rob Skiba
604 Subscribers
13 views
Published a day ago

In this broadcast, I interviewed my friend and Austin police officer, John Gabrielson about his hew book, The Blue Line Project. What is this project about? Are we headed for a civil war? What should we know about our local police force vs the proposed “civilian national police force” that Obama talked about? What is Agenda 21? Why is it important to educate Millennials concerning our Constitution and what it means to protect and serve? John deals with these questions and more in this show.

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsbibleprophecygovernmentilluminatiagenda 21

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket