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"We Are Killing our Patients": Nurse Exposes Hospital Failures and Clot Shot Injuries
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239 views • December 22, 2021
Collette Martin, a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, told a Louisiana Health & Welfare hearing on December 6 that nurses in hospitals are witnessing “terrifying” reactions to the COVID shots, but their concerns are being ignored and dismissed.
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