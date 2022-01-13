Department of Justice establishing new unit focused on domestic terrorism

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From TheHill.com
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a unit dedicated specifically to domestic terrorism, the department's top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday.
Matthew Olsen, the assistant attorney general for national security, made the announcement as he noted that the number of domestic terror investigations launched by the FBI has more than doubled since March 2020.
The DOJ already has a counterterrorism unit designed to handle both international and domestic cases.
#JudgeNapolitano #DepartmentOfJustice #Libertarian