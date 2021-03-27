JUDY MIKOVITS PHD REVEALS EMOTIONAL & PHYSICAL IMPACT OF WEARING A FACEMASK

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Political News 4 Dr. Judy
Author Of Plague Of Corruption
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S5H6T4Q/
Dr. Judy Anne Mikovits is an American researcher.
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
Site: Plague of Corruption https://bit.ly/2Yg3Tqn