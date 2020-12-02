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The Godfather Of Vaccines(Stanley Plotkin Testimony)- Fetuses In Vaccines, Test Subjects,HIV/AIDS, - Part 11
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124 views • December 02, 2020
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This is the eleventh part from the deposition of Dr. Stanley A. Plotkin, The Godfather of Vaccines.
Please, share this series of videos so that people may make an informed decision of whether or not to vaccinate themselves and their children.
00:02:30 Discussing about 2-phetoxyethanol being present in the childhood vaccines and its safety levels
00:03:35 polysorbate 80 in vaccine schedule
00:03:50 Exhibit 40, FDA official vaccine excipient, paper showing that WI-38 human cells is present in the final vaccine product unlike what was declared by the witness earlier
00:05:51 Discussions about the aluminum adjuvant binding to the byproducts and impurities of the vaccines' production process, too, not only to the target antigen
00:08:50 Human albumin, protein structure, can bind to alum as well as human DNA (MRC-5, WI-38 or other cellular debris); alum could bind also to pigs' gelatin, eggs' protein, casein present in vaccines
00:12:26 Fetuses used during the witness work related to vaccines
00:13:10 Exhibit 41, a study run by the Wistar Institute, one of the authors is S.A.Plotkin, showing how many fetuses - 76 - have been used to make the vaccine
00:15:41 Reading through Exhibit 41: 3 or more months old fetuses, normally developed, fetuses aborted for social and psychiatric reasons; harvested organs (pituitary gland, lung, skin, kidney, spleen, heart, tongue: a whole range that was then cut up into little pieces, cultured. - The witness keeps declaring that he only worked on two fetuses in his entire career
00:19:16 Mr SIRI asks if some fetuses came from abortions of women being in psychiatric institutions
00:20:18 Mr SIRI asks the witness if he's ever used the mentally handicapped individuals to study an experimental vaccine. An article shows he used 13 handicapped children
00:22:02 The article entitled Attenuation of RA 27/3 Rubella Virus in WI-38 Human Diploid Cells
This is the eleventh part from the deposition of Dr. Stanley A. Plotkin, The Godfather of Vaccines.
Please, share this series of videos so that people may make an informed decision of whether or not to vaccinate themselves and their children.
00:02:30 Discussing about 2-phetoxyethanol being present in the childhood vaccines and its safety levels
00:03:35 polysorbate 80 in vaccine schedule
00:03:50 Exhibit 40, FDA official vaccine excipient, paper showing that WI-38 human cells is present in the final vaccine product unlike what was declared by the witness earlier
00:05:51 Discussions about the aluminum adjuvant binding to the byproducts and impurities of the vaccines' production process, too, not only to the target antigen
00:08:50 Human albumin, protein structure, can bind to alum as well as human DNA (MRC-5, WI-38 or other cellular debris); alum could bind also to pigs' gelatin, eggs' protein, casein present in vaccines
00:12:26 Fetuses used during the witness work related to vaccines
00:13:10 Exhibit 41, a study run by the Wistar Institute, one of the authors is S.A.Plotkin, showing how many fetuses - 76 - have been used to make the vaccine
00:15:41 Reading through Exhibit 41: 3 or more months old fetuses, normally developed, fetuses aborted for social and psychiatric reasons; harvested organs (pituitary gland, lung, skin, kidney, spleen, heart, tongue: a whole range that was then cut up into little pieces, cultured. - The witness keeps declaring that he only worked on two fetuses in his entire career
00:19:16 Mr SIRI asks if some fetuses came from abortions of women being in psychiatric institutions
00:20:18 Mr SIRI asks the witness if he's ever used the mentally handicapped individuals to study an experimental vaccine. An article shows he used 13 handicapped children
00:22:02 The article entitled Attenuation of RA 27/3 Rubella Virus in WI-38 Human Diploid Cells
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