A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove





I've got sunshine on a cloudy day When it's cold outside I've got the month of May I guess you'd say What can make me feel this way? My girl (my girl, my girl) Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl) I've got so much honey the bees envy me I've got a sweeter song than the birds in the trees Well, I guess you'd say What can make me feel this way? My girl (my girl, my girl) Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl) Hey hey hey Hey hey hey Ooooh I don't need no money, fortune or fame I've got all the riches, baby, one man can claim Well, I guess you'd say What can make me feel this way? My girl (my girl, my girl) Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl) I've got sunshine on a cloudy day With my girl I've even got the month of May With my girl Talkin' 'bout Talkin' 'bout Talkin' 'bout My girl Ooooh My girl As long as I can talk about my girl...