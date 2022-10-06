The Rock Almighty Special: Stryper Lucille's Music Hall 2022

Hello Warriors of light. At this beginning of Fall we love to share with you this special presentation on the Rock.





Stryper are considered the Deans of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll. Enjoy this recent concert from Florida and may it bless you with this unique form of praise and worship from these masters of God's Metal!





Big thanks to AviationFreak#1 for sharing.

Please visit his Youtube channel for more @

https://www.youtube.com/c/AviationFreak1

See Stryper Live!

https://bit.ly/StryperTickets2223

Setlist

1:35 IGWT

5:00 Revelation

10:09 The Rock That Makes Me Roll

15:02 Loving You

19:40 More Than A Man

24:22 Surrender

29:20 Calling On You

33:06 Free

37:46 Sorry

41:40 Honestly

45:59 All For One

50:18 Always There For You

54:42 Divider

58:20 This I Pray

1:02:54 The Way

1:06:41 The Valley

1:10:43 Yahweh

1:18:21 Soldiers Under Command

1:23:33 To Hell With The Devil





