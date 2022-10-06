The Rock Almighty Special: Stryper Lucille's Music Hall 2022

Hello Warriors of light. At this beginning of Fall we love to share with you this special presentation on the Rock.
Stryper are considered the Deans of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll. Enjoy this recent concert from Florida and may it bless you with this unique form of praise and worship from these masters of God's Metal!
Big thanks to AviationFreak#1 for sharing.
Setlist
1:35 IGWT
5:00 Revelation
10:09 The Rock That Makes Me Roll
15:02 Loving You
19:40 More Than A Man
24:22 Surrender
29:20 Calling On You
33:06 Free
37:46 Sorry
41:40 Honestly
45:59 All For One
50:18 Always There For You
54:42 Divider
58:20 This I Pray
1:02:54 The Way
1:06:41 The Valley
1:10:43 Yahweh
1:18:21 Soldiers Under Command
1:23:33 To Hell With The Devil
Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.
A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days.
