Miracle | RoyStar Soundsick & Creative Society Music
Creative Society Official
4 Subscribers
13 views
Published a day ago

INTRO


Let’s Go

Make it all grow


Aw yea yea yea


We can save the world

Everything you know


Aw yea yea yea


VERSE 1


You know what it is

Still wear my heart on my sleeve

But it's all gold don’t bleed


Nothing but pain when it’s on my TV

Hurricanes, floods

Wars overseas


Planet on fire with a heart full of grief

Government lying

Can’t get them what they need


Really can’t tolerate the pain that I see

Time to stand up guess it's all on me

Yea


CHORUS


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


VERSE 2


Make the world pause

No comma,

Hurricane rain coming down in the summer

Summertime heat

Hot like a sauna

Time to come together put an end to the drama


Imma tell the whole truth

Just how it is

Time to come together

Do it all for the kids


If you ask me and I had one wish

I would tell it to the world

Just like this, yea just like this


CHORUS


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


RAP VERSE


ALL THE SCIENTIST FORECAST LOOK TRAGIC

TEMPERATURES RISING

OCEAN FULL OF PLASTIC


ALL THE WORLD RECORDS GOING WAY PAST AVERAGE

GOT THESE WILDFIRES BURNING CITIES INTO ASHES


INSTEAD OF TRYNA HIDE YA FACE WITH A MASK

YOU CAN BE A HERO IF YOU’RE UP TO THE TASK


IF YOU GIVE A DAMN BOUT THIS WORLD

AND THE LIFE THAT YOU LIVE

IT'S TIME TO STAND UP

GO HOME OR GO BIG YEA


I know you heard the words that I’m saying

I know you heard the verity in my voice stop playing

I know you're used to the glamour and the greed

You can't sit still and earn your peace

nah


CHORUS


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


Miracle

Let’s stop waiting for a miracle

If we come together we can have it all

Brand new world

We can have it all, have it all


