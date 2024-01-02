Miracle | RoyStar Soundsick & Creative Society Music

INTRO
Let’s Go
Make it all grow
Aw yea yea yea
We can save the world
Everything you know
Aw yea yea yea
VERSE 1
You know what it is
Still wear my heart on my sleeve
But it's all gold don’t bleed
Nothing but pain when it’s on my TV
Hurricanes, floods
Wars overseas
Planet on fire with a heart full of grief
Government lying
Can’t get them what they need
Really can’t tolerate the pain that I see
Time to stand up guess it's all on me
Yea
CHORUS
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
VERSE 2
Make the world pause
No comma,
Hurricane rain coming down in the summer
Summertime heat
Hot like a sauna
Time to come together put an end to the drama
Imma tell the whole truth
Just how it is
Time to come together
Do it all for the kids
If you ask me and I had one wish
I would tell it to the world
Just like this, yea just like this
CHORUS
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
RAP VERSE
ALL THE SCIENTIST FORECAST LOOK TRAGIC
TEMPERATURES RISING
OCEAN FULL OF PLASTIC
ALL THE WORLD RECORDS GOING WAY PAST AVERAGE
GOT THESE WILDFIRES BURNING CITIES INTO ASHES
INSTEAD OF TRYNA HIDE YA FACE WITH A MASK
YOU CAN BE A HERO IF YOU’RE UP TO THE TASK
IF YOU GIVE A DAMN BOUT THIS WORLD
AND THE LIFE THAT YOU LIVE
IT'S TIME TO STAND UP
GO HOME OR GO BIG YEA
I know you heard the words that I’m saying
I know you heard the verity in my voice stop playing
I know you're used to the glamour and the greed
You can't sit still and earn your peace
nah
CHORUS
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
Miracle
Let’s stop waiting for a miracle
If we come together we can have it all
Brand new world
We can have it all, have it all
