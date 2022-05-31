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Dream, Dead Church Preaches to Disarm before Genocide
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21 views • May 31, 2022
Go over the gun grab to democide (government genocide) history and the 10 stages of democide. Cover a dream of the harlot church pushing to disarm to save the kids that is a set-up for real Christians.
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Dream, Dead Church Preaches to Disarm before Genocide
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
Dream, Dead Church Preaches to Disarm before Genocide
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