These Two Factors Convert Testosterone Into Estrogen #shorts

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Did you know that men today have the lowest testosterone levels in history? 😱





Dr. Patrick Flynn, the author of “I Disagree: How These Two Words are the Secret to Thinking Differently and Taking Control of Your Health” exposes the shocking health issue that men in the US are experiencing today.

Apparently, men have begun developing breast cancer. 🤕





And this is partly caused by the fact that their testosterone is being converted into estrogen, Dr. Flynn reveals.





He also adds that high sugar consumption and obesity have a lot to do with this phenomenon. 🍬





What are your thoughts about this shocking health issue? Comment below.