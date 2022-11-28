Dr. Ye Tao, founder and scientific director of MEER (Mirrors for Earth’s Energy Rebalancing), spoke with TNA’s Alex Newman at this year’s COP27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Ye’s MEER project manages “excess” solar radiation at the ground level, recycling glass, plastic, and aluminum waste into solar reflectors, mirrors that can be deployed at ground level in agricultural settings, urban heat islands, water reservoir applications, etc., to “bounce solar radiation back into space to bypass the greenhouse effect.” Unlike regular photovoltaic solar panels, which block the sunlight needed by plants to grow and absorb CO2, the MEER panels let a significant amount of light through to the underlying plants, soil, and water.

Ye and Alex discuss current CO2 mitigation processes and plans. Ye explains why they are simply not feasible, and offers some unique data and insight regarding “global warming,” “climate change,” and fossil-fuel emissions.

