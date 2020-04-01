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How to Protect Yourself from Coronavirus: Treating Severe to Critical COVID-19 with Vitamin C
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106 views • April 01, 2020
To find out how to protect yourself from coronavirus, it first begins with becoming informed.
In this video I show how there have been confirmed cases of doctors successfully treating patients from Coronavirus using Vitamin C. Including this in your daily life is a good practice, but even moreso now with those looking for coronavirus protection.
Link:
http://orthomolecular.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=0a09c8844ba8f0936c20bd791130d6b6.148&s=bad97c655476f96a390a72c05a742011
Let me know in the comments if I answered your question and any thoughts you have.
ASK ME ANY QUESTION you have about financial markets, trading & investing, the economy, health, global events... ANYTHING! I'll choose the best ones and answer them on Youtube
Click here to SUBSCRIBE ➜ https://www.youtube.com/eddieviteri?sub_confirmation=1
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► SUBSCRIBE + CLICK THE BELL (or else you may miss notifications of new calls/videos)
► SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT (a portion of donations go to global charities/orphanages)
➜ https://www.paypal.me/eddieviteri
► ENROLL AT THE TRADING BREAKTHROUGH INSTITUTE
➜ https://eddieviteri.com
◆◆◆
ABOUT EDDIE VITERI
Eddie Viteri is a full time-trade trader of the financial markets, having started his investing and trading career over 11 years ago. In playing a role in the trading & personal development of thousands of students around the globe, the creation of the Trading Breakthrough Institute arose from the aim of going beyond a mere “course” on market speculation - but an all-encompassing process exclusively for the committed individual to BREAKTHROUGH in all aspects of their life and achieve personal/financial freedom INDEPENDENTLY without relying on anyone or anything else for their long-term success.
Where, unlike the 99% who fail trading the markets, TBI Alumni experience a Breakthrough IN and OUTSIDE the markets... and "BECOME THE STRATEGY".
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE TO THE INSTITUTE NEWSLETTER for future live events, enrollment discounts, student success stories & more
➜ http://bit.ly/AWAKENCall
► JOIN THE PRIVATE GROUP if you have questions, need guidance or want to see Community feedback/ideas
➜ https://facebook.com/groups/TBILevel1
► FOLLOW EDDIE ON ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS for weekly changing giveaways & student testimonials
➜ Facebook: https://facebook.com/EddieViteri
➜ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EddieViteri
➜ Youtube: https://youtube.com/EddieViteri
➜ Instagram: https://instagram.com/EddieViteri
➜ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/EddieViteri
➜ Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channel/EddieViteri
➜ Email: [email protected]
◆◆◆
DISCLAIMER: The Content is provided as general market commentary for educational, information and illustrative purposes only and such information is not intended nor constitutes as a recommendation, advice, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument, or to enter into a transaction involving any financial instrument or trading strategy. No guarantee of performance results nor any anticipated return on investment is offered at any time.
MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: The Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard/read here.
#COVID_19 #Coronavirus #WuhanVirus
In this video I show how there have been confirmed cases of doctors successfully treating patients from Coronavirus using Vitamin C. Including this in your daily life is a good practice, but even moreso now with those looking for coronavirus protection.
Link:
http://orthomolecular.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=0a09c8844ba8f0936c20bd791130d6b6.148&s=bad97c655476f96a390a72c05a742011
Let me know in the comments if I answered your question and any thoughts you have.
ASK ME ANY QUESTION you have about financial markets, trading & investing, the economy, health, global events... ANYTHING! I'll choose the best ones and answer them on Youtube
Click here to SUBSCRIBE ➜ https://www.youtube.com/eddieviteri?sub_confirmation=1
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE + CLICK THE BELL (or else you may miss notifications of new calls/videos)
► SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT (a portion of donations go to global charities/orphanages)
➜ https://www.paypal.me/eddieviteri
► ENROLL AT THE TRADING BREAKTHROUGH INSTITUTE
➜ https://eddieviteri.com
◆◆◆
ABOUT EDDIE VITERI
Eddie Viteri is a full time-trade trader of the financial markets, having started his investing and trading career over 11 years ago. In playing a role in the trading & personal development of thousands of students around the globe, the creation of the Trading Breakthrough Institute arose from the aim of going beyond a mere “course” on market speculation - but an all-encompassing process exclusively for the committed individual to BREAKTHROUGH in all aspects of their life and achieve personal/financial freedom INDEPENDENTLY without relying on anyone or anything else for their long-term success.
Where, unlike the 99% who fail trading the markets, TBI Alumni experience a Breakthrough IN and OUTSIDE the markets... and "BECOME THE STRATEGY".
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE TO THE INSTITUTE NEWSLETTER for future live events, enrollment discounts, student success stories & more
➜ http://bit.ly/AWAKENCall
► JOIN THE PRIVATE GROUP if you have questions, need guidance or want to see Community feedback/ideas
➜ https://facebook.com/groups/TBILevel1
► FOLLOW EDDIE ON ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS for weekly changing giveaways & student testimonials
➜ Facebook: https://facebook.com/EddieViteri
➜ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EddieViteri
➜ Youtube: https://youtube.com/EddieViteri
➜ Instagram: https://instagram.com/EddieViteri
➜ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/EddieViteri
➜ Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channel/EddieViteri
➜ Email: [email protected]
◆◆◆
DISCLAIMER: The Content is provided as general market commentary for educational, information and illustrative purposes only and such information is not intended nor constitutes as a recommendation, advice, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument, or to enter into a transaction involving any financial instrument or trading strategy. No guarantee of performance results nor any anticipated return on investment is offered at any time.
MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: The Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard/read here.
#COVID_19 #Coronavirus #WuhanVirus
Keywords
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