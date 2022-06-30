Dr. McCullough Stresses the Importance of Early Treatment of COVID-19

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https://gnews.org/post/pg1sa208
06/28/2022 During the Senate Health and Human Services Committee hearing, Dr. McCullough emphasizes the importance of early treatment of COVID-19. The outcome of large amounts of hospitalization and death is a product of not receiving early treatment because vaccination is not a treatment