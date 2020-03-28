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Radical climate commies seek to control Americans lives with an old scheme from the globalist agenda
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33 views • March 28, 2020
Sleepy Quid Pro Joe Biden may be worse than his old boss when it comes to radicalization of climate policies that infringe on the rights of Americans, if it is even possible to be worse than Obama. Trump's America First policy is What's Right, not a policy from career politicians like Biden that will kill jobs. Science shows carbon actually helps the earth, despite the climate commies mass hysteria.
KWR / Cash Daily -
MINDS: @cashdaily
TWITTER: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
KWR / Cash Daily -
MINDS: @cashdaily
TWITTER: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
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