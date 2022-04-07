Disaster in Shanghai Is Yet To Come

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04/06/2022 The man under lockdown in Shanghai is out of anger: You’re pushing me to my breaking point! My parents have been in lockdown for two months! My grandmother, the elderly living alone, is left without anyone to take care of her! I only have supplies to last until April 5th. I’m running out of money! My mortgage is due in two days! The CCP might as well kill me!