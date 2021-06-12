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Rise Up NH 12.6.21 - Updated Protocols, Homeschooling Support, 12/4 Prepping Event Redux, News
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21 views • December 06, 2021
Weekly Community Zoom
Links:
Dave and Polliane Stenstron, Homeschooling parent support:
https://www.facebook.com/KingdomHomeschoolers
https://www.theyoungeryears.org
Legal support for homeschoolers: http://hslda.org
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247315/amp/Face-masks-harm-childrens-development-Study-blames-significantly-reduced-development.html
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrKarlynBorysenko
https://rationalground.com
This is a treasure trove when it comes to what has happened to our educational system . This book costs $300 to purchase. Download it here (1999 version): https://mpnl.org/Dumbing%20Down%20of%20America.pdf
2011 Update of same book: https://www.amazon.com/Deliberate-Dumbing-Abridged-Charlotte-2011-05-03/dp/B01FGMTF02
Stephen Berwick
Coordinator, Dispute Resolution and Constituent Complaint
NH Dept of Education
603-271-2299
[email protected]
Dandelion: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.19.435959v1.full.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07V1KJ2CV/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&;psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/Dandelion-Leaf-Freeze-Dried-90-VegCap/dp/B000I4DKAU/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=dandelion+leaf&;qid=1638817191&s=hpc&sr=1-5
https://www.amazon.com/Solaray-Quercetin-Capsules-500-Count/dp/B000QS2YXC/ref=sr_1_21?crid=2CCLXZAY53ULB&;keywords=quercetin&qid=1638817241&s=hpc&sprefix=q%2Chpc%2C195&sr=1-21
Links:
Dave and Polliane Stenstron, Homeschooling parent support:
https://www.facebook.com/KingdomHomeschoolers
https://www.theyoungeryears.org
Legal support for homeschoolers: http://hslda.org
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247315/amp/Face-masks-harm-childrens-development-Study-blames-significantly-reduced-development.html
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrKarlynBorysenko
https://rationalground.com
This is a treasure trove when it comes to what has happened to our educational system . This book costs $300 to purchase. Download it here (1999 version): https://mpnl.org/Dumbing%20Down%20of%20America.pdf
2011 Update of same book: https://www.amazon.com/Deliberate-Dumbing-Abridged-Charlotte-2011-05-03/dp/B01FGMTF02
Stephen Berwick
Coordinator, Dispute Resolution and Constituent Complaint
NH Dept of Education
603-271-2299
[email protected]
Dandelion: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.19.435959v1.full.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07V1KJ2CV/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&;psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/Dandelion-Leaf-Freeze-Dried-90-VegCap/dp/B000I4DKAU/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=dandelion+leaf&;qid=1638817191&s=hpc&sr=1-5
https://www.amazon.com/Solaray-Quercetin-Capsules-500-Count/dp/B000QS2YXC/ref=sr_1_21?crid=2CCLXZAY53ULB&;keywords=quercetin&qid=1638817241&s=hpc&sprefix=q%2Chpc%2C195&sr=1-21
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