RSBN EXCLUSIVE: Interview with President Donald J. Trump From Mar-a-Lago

Thursday, February 2, 2023: Join RSBN’s Brian Glenn for a one-on-one sit down conversation with President Trump at his home, Mar-a-Lago. The 45th president shares his thoughts on the war in Ukraine, issues at the southern border, the media, and yes, golf!
You do not want to miss this exclusive presentation brought to you by Birch Gold.
Visit http://birchgold.com/RSBN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.