RSBN EXCLUSIVE: Interview with President Donald J. Trump From Mar-a-Lago

Thursday, February 2, 2023: Join RSBN’s Brian Glenn for a one-on-one sit down conversation with President Trump at his home, Mar-a-Lago. The 45th president shares his thoughts on the war in Ukraine, issues at the southern border, the media, and yes, golf!

