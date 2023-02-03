RSBN EXCLUSIVE: Interview with President Donald J. Trump From Mar-a-Lago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thursday, February 2, 2023: Join RSBN’s Brian Glenn for a one-on-one sit down conversation with President Trump at his home, Mar-a-Lago. The 45th president shares his thoughts on the war in Ukraine, issues at the southern border, the media, and yes, golf!
You do not want to miss this exclusive presentation brought to you by Birch Gold.
Visit http://birchgold.com/RSBN