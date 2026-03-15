"Victorious" Trump begs "Allies" for help against "losing" Iran. Trump demands Media censorship.

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Trump calls for allied warships after Iran threat to retaliate for US attack.
Trump delivers ultimatum to Iran.
President Donald Trump said he hoped “many countries” would send warships to help open the Strait of Hormuz,
FCC chair threatens broadcast licenses as Trump criticizes Iran war coverage.
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
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