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The 2nd Declaration of Independence – January 25, 2021
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31 views • July 07, 2021
Trusting our cause is just, and having prayed for the fortitude to brave spiritual wickedness in high places. WE CITIZENS OF AMERICA make this announcement to the SHAREHOLDERS OF THE US CORP, including THE CITY OF LONDON, THE BRITISH CROWN and THE VATICAN, and their OPERATIVES in the media, government and society.
I made this and blessed it with the Light of Source as a True Patriot would.
Created for True Christians, Spiritualists and all Patriots to the New REPUBLIC
Patriots can find the entire 2nd Declaration of Independence @Link to full declaration can be found below this video: https://fromrome.info/2021/01/24/2nd-declaration-of-independence/
The Winter Patriots: A Revolutionary War Tale (Full Movie)
https://youtu.be/CbGodj0lJ2Q
THE PATRIOT PARTY
NEW SEAL OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
The 19th PRESIDENT of the REPUBLIC.
The 2nd Declaration of Independence.
A 2nd DECALRATION OF INDEPENDENCE, by the 50 states of America / January 25th, 2021
SIGNED IN A NATIONAL CONVENTION, JANUARY 25, 2021
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
I made this and blessed it with the Light of Source as a True Patriot would.
Created for True Christians, Spiritualists and all Patriots to the New REPUBLIC
Patriots can find the entire 2nd Declaration of Independence @Link to full declaration can be found below this video: https://fromrome.info/2021/01/24/2nd-declaration-of-independence/
The Winter Patriots: A Revolutionary War Tale (Full Movie)
https://youtu.be/CbGodj0lJ2Q
THE PATRIOT PARTY
NEW SEAL OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
The 19th PRESIDENT of the REPUBLIC.
The 2nd Declaration of Independence.
A 2nd DECALRATION OF INDEPENDENCE, by the 50 states of America / January 25th, 2021
SIGNED IN A NATIONAL CONVENTION, JANUARY 25, 2021
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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