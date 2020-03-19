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WWJD? (YOU MAY BE SURPRISED!!)
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12 views • March 19, 2020
WWJD? (What Would Jesus Do?)...it's a question many of us ask every day, in our sermons, on t-shirts, wristbands, etc. Asking this question should lead us to practice real Christianity and to live a more Christian lifestyle in line with the life of Jesus himself. But is this what we see happening? In this video, we go back to the time of Jesus to better understand how to answer the question: what would Jesus do?
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