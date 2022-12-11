Dr. David Martin: American Legal Battle Status Concerning the COVID Plandemic

Dr. David Martin, “We know that from racketeering, from lying to Congress, and from now premeditated and negligent and reckless homicide, we know that there are a number of felonies that have been committed. What we are now doing is actively pursuing the enforcement of law enforcement around the country to bring those felony cases forward so that we have a pierce of the liability shield that currently is the reason why the pharmaceutical companies, and the healthcare companies, and everybody else, thinks that they can operate with impunity.”
Full interview by The New American senior editor Bill Jasper at the Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah: https://rumble.com/v1z1yxa-financial-healthcare-interests-guilty-of-premeditated-murder-of-millions.html
Dr. David Martin & Prosecute Now: https://prosecutenow.io/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.