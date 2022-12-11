Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. David Martin: American Legal Battle Status Concerning the COVID Plandemic
416 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 19 hours ago |

Dr. David Martin, “We know that from racketeering, from lying to Congress, and from now premeditated and negligent and reckless homicide, we know that there are a number of felonies that have been committed. What we are now doing is actively pursuing the enforcement of law enforcement around the country to bring those felony cases forward so that we have a pierce of the liability shield that currently is the reason why the pharmaceutical companies, and the healthcare companies, and everybody else, thinks that they can operate with impunity.”


Full interview by The New American senior editor Bill Jasper at the Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah: https://rumble.com/v1z1yxa-financial-healthcare-interests-guilty-of-premeditated-murder-of-millions.html


Dr. David Martin & Prosecute Now: https://prosecutenow.io/

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmacurrent eventsfdacdcmurdercollusionvaccinegenocidelawlaw enforcementliabilityracketeeringpremeditatedmodernadavid martinpfizerthe new americananthony faucicovidplandemicremdesivirralph baricpeter daszakbill jasper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket