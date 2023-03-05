A musical video exposing the truth about vaccines being a bioweapon has now been proved, the results are in about how many victims have already been murdered by treachery and lies from the WHO and the united states government
Remixed remastered with a new pitch, tone, tempo & revitalizer frequency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.