How To Get Ready For The Portal of Shiva!

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Judgment Is Coming And You’re Going To Need Your Sanity As The Truth Is Unraveled.
Master Lama Rasaji Answers A Question From The Audience About How To Prepare For The Portal Of Shiva.
Listen In So You Can Take Steps To Get Ready!
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 70, Judgment Starts 11/11/22. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-70-judgement-starts-11-11-22/
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