First Ship Passes Through The Baltimore Port One Month Since Collapse.
Published 13 hours ago

First Ship Passes Through The Baltimore Port One Month Since Collapse. The first cargo ship passed through a newly-opened deep-water channel in Baltimore after being stuck in the harbour since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago. 

Keywords
collapsebaltimoremarylandupdatefrancis scott key bridge

