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#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #GoldenCalfAltar #ProjectTruthBeam #petroglyphs #mountsinai
This video is showing the Golden Calf Altar by the real Mount Sinai. The people put the altar between them and God. On this Altar you will see lots of Egyptian style cows and bulls. The people that carved these clearly came from Egypt and were involved in cow worship. The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God!
I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours, check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com
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