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ΤΟ ΑΝΤΙΔΟΤΟ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΑΣΘΕΝΕΙΕΣ...
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175 views • May 18, 2021
" Το προϊόν WPS, επίσης γνωστό ως MMS ή Master Mineral Solution, είναι ένα προϊόν με βάση το ΔΙΟΞΕΙΔΙΟ ΤΟΥ ΧΛΩΡΙΟΥ, το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο στο κοινό εδώ και αρκετό καιρό, και στην πραγματικότητα χρησιμοποιείται στις δημοτικές παροχές νερού εδώ και 6 δεκαετίες. Μόλις πρόσφατα αυτό το προϊόν έγινε γνωστό στον χώρο της εναλλακτικής υγείας, αλλά σε αυτό το σύντομο χρονικό διάστημα έχει γίνει εκπληκτικά δημοφιλές. Γιατί, θα ρωτήσετε; Λοιπόν, επειδή αυτό το προϊόν λειτουργεί - και λειτουργεί καλά! "
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