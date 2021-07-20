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Covid-19 Murdering Logic Contest Announced!
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230 views • July 20, 2021
Recreate comedian Gabriel Rossi's video about 'Conversations in 2021' and enter your chance to win the $10K Prize announced July 27th Tuesday 1:30pm. Email submissions [email protected]. Don't do anything illegal, uploaded to as many social media outlets as possible. Make sure to feature http://freeworldnews.tv
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