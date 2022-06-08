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How do elite move societies norms to fit their agenda?
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24 views • June 08, 2022
Evil is in the news to change your behavior, thoughts and feelings. Drones in schools to stop mass shooters. We cover the beast system rising by paying with your face and palm, track carbon output, track food allocation, biometrics to get on the web, CBDC, universal basic income, social credit score and more. I cover a couple dreams about truthers as well.
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How do elite move societies norms to fit their agenda?
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
How do elite move societies norms to fit their agenda?
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