3411 / 3+4=711/911 more rumors ..

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74 views • July 22, 2020
Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
Matthew 24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
Matthew 24:8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.
WSJ :
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-is-positioning-military-assets-around-asia-to-counter-china-esper-says-11595340363?fbclid=IwAR3zeIZTBklVPUv2NUHo8wnYFXu_w6JC9Qrx9-HwLwOAgF7_MHekwQZEAk8
Matthew 24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
Matthew 24:8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.
WSJ :
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-is-positioning-military-assets-around-asia-to-counter-china-esper-says-11595340363?fbclid=IwAR3zeIZTBklVPUv2NUHo8wnYFXu_w6JC9Qrx9-HwLwOAgF7_MHekwQZEAk8
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