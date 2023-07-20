Create New Account
Technical Presentation: WBAN on a 6gloPAN and your electromagnetic body part
This presentation is for folks who do not understand how their body has already been made commercially available to the cloud since 2005. IEEE is the International standards for Electronics and Electrical Engineering. You will find your body on the web and commercially accessible via the same wireless working groups for all wireless devices. How did it happen? How can you gain access to the biosensors that are magnetically routing the data instead of your lunch in your red blood cells? (folks, this one is for you and while it is not my a game, i give myself a b and if you want me to include anything please let me know. I am currently working on signs for the literal math from a to b so people can understand energy harvesting.)

current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

