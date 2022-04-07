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Brainwashing: Everything We Have Been Taught Is A Lie - Michael Tellinger
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130 views • April 07, 2022
Michael Tellinger's outstanding interview about all the work he has done in uncovering the truth over the years.
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Follow me on my other channels at ODYSSE:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@JOSE:f1
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@POLSKA:d
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FAVORITES:a
(YouTube Channel Source) Amplex: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kj5J9ET4JC97c8AwIZGTw
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