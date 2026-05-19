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What if the climate agenda isn’t just about carbon — but reshaping civilization itself? From water shortages to farmland collapse and energy restrictions, critics argue humanity is being pushed toward an engineered future built for AI systems instead of human flourishing. The conversation around terraforming, depopulation, and resource control is becoming impossible to ignore globally today.
#ClimateAgenda #Terraforming #Depopulation #AIFuture #GlobalControl #FoodSecurity #EnergyCrisis #FutureOfHumanity
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